Northern Illinois 4H Summer Day Camp

Registration for 4-H Day Camp 2021 is open! 2021 4-H Camp is a day camping experience that is conducted cooperatively by University of Illinois Extension staff in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago Counties and the professional staff at RRCC. Martha Ebbesmeyer, Youth Development Director with the University of Illinois Extension is the expert guest over Zoom to highlight all of the following information (below).

4-H Day Camp is set for June 15, 16, and 17, 2021 at Rock River Christian Camp, Polo, IL. Youth may choose to participate in all three days of camp or attend the dates that work best in their schedule. Download a camper application on-line at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/northern-illinois-4-h-camp or you can register online at go.illinois.edu/4HSummerCamp

Parents have send their children to 4-H Camp for a variety of reasons: to have fun, to make new friends, to develop new skills, to be physically active, and to appreciate nature. 4-H The camp experience also allows kids to create memories to carry through adulthood. 4-H camp teaches youth to make good decisions, build their self-confidence, become independent, and gain the ability to work well with others.

Campers at 4-H Camp will check-in daily at 9:00 am, and daily checkout beginning at 8:00 p.m.

4-H Camp is open to ALL boys and girls, ages 8-14 by June 15, 2021. 4-H membership is not required ; however, all participants will be expected to comply with the same high behavior standards expected of 4-H’ers. Youth need to be interested and excited to have a day of outdoor fun, away from television and technology.

The cost each day is $60. All camp fees must be paid in full by May 3, 2021. Download a camper application on-line at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/northern-illinois-4-h-camp or you can register online at go.illinois.edu/4HSummerCamp.

You may also call an office near you: Jo Daviess County at 815-858-2273; Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191; or Whiteside Counties at 815-632-3611.

