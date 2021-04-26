Advertisement

Rock Island County to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be resuming in Rock Island County. (File)
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be resuming in Rock Island County. (File)(wcax)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be resuming in Rock Island County.

Health officials on Monday released a statement saying they will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an advisory committee to the CDC recommending lifting the pause for the one-dose vaccine.

“The panel said the vaccine is safe for adults 18 and older with a new warning about the increased risk of very rare but severe blood clots,” officials said in the statement on Monday. “We agree that the pause urged by federal health officials was appropriate after the vaccine monitoring system identified six cases of severe blood clots in almost 7 million doses administered. The J&J vaccine offers excellent protection for those for whom coming back for a second-dose is a barrier.”

Rock Island County health officials urge everyone eligible to take the first vaccine that is offered to them.

“We need the vast majority of people 16 and older to be vaccinated so we all can move on from this traumatic time in world history,” health officials said.

Statement regarding Johnson & Johnson use from Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health...

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
Multiple shell casings recovered from overnight gunfire
De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old
Community leaders react to death of Davenport 12-year-old

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,137 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths Monday
On Monday health officials in Rock Island and Scott counties provided an update on residents...
38 percent of residents fully vaccinated in Quad Cities
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 182 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
The president of the European Commission told the New York Times that vaccinated Americans will...
Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer