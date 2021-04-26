Rock Island County to resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be resuming in Rock Island County.

Health officials on Monday released a statement saying they will resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an advisory committee to the CDC recommending lifting the pause for the one-dose vaccine.

“The panel said the vaccine is safe for adults 18 and older with a new warning about the increased risk of very rare but severe blood clots,” officials said in the statement on Monday. “We agree that the pause urged by federal health officials was appropriate after the vaccine monitoring system identified six cases of severe blood clots in almost 7 million doses administered. The J&J vaccine offers excellent protection for those for whom coming back for a second-dose is a barrier.”

Rock Island County health officials urge everyone eligible to take the first vaccine that is offered to them.

“We need the vast majority of people 16 and older to be vaccinated so we all can move on from this traumatic time in world history,” health officials said.

Statement regarding Johnson & Johnson use from Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health... Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Monday, April 26, 2021

