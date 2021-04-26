Advertisement

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport

The opening comes as small business continues to struggle in the pandemic
By Michael Tilka
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Joe Schulte had always done liquidation sales as a side job but knew he needed to grow it into something more once the inventory outgrew his home.

“We accumulated quite a bit of stuff in our basement so this is kind of how the concept of the store started,” Schulte said, “This started as just a side business just to have some extra cash and spend some time and then both of us were kind of hit by COVID and this is now turned into my full-time job.”

Schulte and others then decided to open The Attic in Davenport to help give customers a public place to browse and buy in person. Although challenges remain with getting people into stores.

“It’s been quite difficult actually getting people out, we’re seeing more and more people out, we had the online business which was very successful so we started with our Facebook and our website and we were able to do some sales like a lot of businesses did, we had people come pick up stuff here all the time to delivery to the car doors as well,” Schulte said.

Even though many industries have seen their online business boom, Schulte said there’s still a value in being able to have a physical location.

“They’ve been stuck long enough (inside) and they like the physical shopping,” Schulte said.

