Warm start to the week

10-15 degrees above average
Published: Apr. 25, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a cooler day Sunday, temperatures quickly return to above normal!

Sunday night winds will pick up and bring warmer air from the south.

The lows Monday will be in the mid-40s.
Temperatures near the Quad Cities Monday will start in the 40s and reach well into the 70s for the afternoon! Wind gusts will be near 30-35 mph.

It will be windy Monday afternoon.
By Tuesday morning, temperatures will start in the 50s. Winds will be near 10-20 mph and high temperatures will be in the low 80s for more areas.

Temperatures will be closer to the low 80s Tuesday afternoon.
Late Tuesday rain chances return and there will be rain by Wednesday morning. This rain Tuesday night to Wednesday could include a few thundershowers. On average, areas will see 0.25″ to 0.5″. Temperatures turn mild Thursday and Friday before highs in the 70s return for the weekend. Frost will not be a concern all week.

