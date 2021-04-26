Windy & warm start to the week

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Windy and warm conditions will start off our new work week in the QCA. South winds will gust close to 40mph by the afternoon sending temps into the mid and upper 70s along the way. Gusty winds will continue overnight and keep us to the 60s by tomorrow morning. Highs in the 80s are expected on Tuesday afternoon as well. Rain and a few storms are likely Tuesday night into the day on Wednesday. This will keep highs to the 60s for a couple days before rebounding into the 70s again by the weekend.

TODAY: Sunny & windy. High: 78º. Wind: S 15-25 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 60°. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Breezy and warm. High: 81º.

