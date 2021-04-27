Bethany for children and families holds first Salute to Teens week since 1997

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bethany for Children and Families hasn’t had a salute to teens week in the 21st century, but knew they had to bring it back due to the pandemic.

“It’s a very costly program and so that’s why we did away with it but Wendy (Burrows) and I talked and we thought that this year because of the pandemic, we needed to do something for our teens,” Bethany Director of Community Service Mary Ann Mcleod said, “It’s a feel good program, it’s designed to raise self-esteem and it is a program that we had a long time ago at Bethany from 1985 to 1997.”

Mcleod wasn’t sure how she was going to be able to do the event until Bethany Prevention Specialist Wendy Burrows stepped in to help create virtual events along with in-person events as well.

“YMCA and Boys and Girls Club are going to do a special event for their participants, the Rock Island library has put together teen wellness kits that any teacher in the Quad Cities can go pick up,” Burrows said.

“We had schools involved, churches involved, businesses involved, social service agencies, some celebrities, to make kids feel good about themselves,” Mcleod said.

Mcleod added the event comes at a crucial time for teenagers.

“We know the suicide rates have gone up for teens, we know depression has gone up, when we talk to them on the phone, they are eager to talk, cuz finally they have someone will listen to what they have to stay,” Mcleod said.

Bethany said the best way to show the teens in your life love and respect is to offer a listening ear, as well as doing the little things.

“All the little things we’re suggesting with salute to teens really we could be doing all year round to try and just keep connections alive with the young people of our lives,” Burrows said, “Listen and be respectful and give teens a chance to try some things is really important.”

Mcleod said she still runs into people who remember the small gestures during their time from salute to teens week.

“Oh! You’re that lady from that place that sent my that very special teen award and I still have it and it meant something positive to me,” Mcleod said.

