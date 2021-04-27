Advertisement

California man hospitalized with clot after J&J vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - University of California, San Francisco officials say a man in his 30s is recuperating after developing a rare blood clot in his leg within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

UCSF says the man was admitted 13 days after receiving the vaccination and should be released shortly.

Federal officials lifted an 11-day pause on use of the single-shot vaccine Friday, saying the benefits outweighed the risks.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as of Friday had reported the rare clotting condition in 15 people, all women, after 8 million doses were administered nationally. Three of the women, most of whom were under age 50, died, and seven remain hospitalized.

The rare kind of blood clot forms in unusual places, such as veins that drain blood from the brain, and in patients with abnormally low levels of the platelets that form clots. Symptoms of the unusual clots, dubbed “thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome,” include severe headaches a week or two after the J&J vaccination — not right away — as well as abdominal pain and nausea.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms after receiving the J&J vaccine should seek medical attention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Multiple shell casings recovered from overnight gunfire
De’An A. Humphrey, 18, of Hannibal, was booked into the Scott County Jail at 11:23 p.m....
Missouri man charged following Davenport shooting that left 12-year-old dead, second juvenile injured
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County

Latest News

Bethany for children and families holds first Salute to Teens week since 1997
Bethany for children and families holds first Salute to Teens week since 1997
In this Monday, June 22, 2020, file photo, Metropolitan Police Department bicycle division...
DC police department hit by apparent extortion attack
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population slows to smallest gain since Depression
In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, demonstrators shout slogans while carrying a sign calling...
California recall has enough signatures to make ballot