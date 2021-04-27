Advertisement

City of Davenport resumes Party in the Park events

Neighbors gather at Cork Hill Park in Davenport in 2019
Neighbors gather at Cork Hill Park in Davenport in 2019(kwqc)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Party in the Park, a popular program designed to help neighbors get to know each other, elected officials and city staff, returns to Davenport this summer. The first events were held in 2019, then put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year’s events kick off in July and will be held at six parks in the City of Davenport. They will include food, entertainment and activities for kids. The two-hour events are expected to run from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays from July 8 through September 23. City staff members will be on hand to discuss neighborhood concerns and opportunities.

Party in the Park 2021 schedule:

July 8: Lafayette Park, 700 West 4th St.

July 29: Glen Armil Park, 2355 Lillie Ave.

August 12: Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Ave.

August 19: Northwest Park, 3400 N. Division St.

September 16: Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St.

September 23: Junge Park, 3250 Western Ave.

Visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to learn more and up to date information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Drive-thru job fair in Eldridge today

Latest News

Starting on Wednesday, April 28, East 2nd Street in Rock Falls will be closed according to city...
Portion of East 2nd St. to close in Rock Falls for maintenance work
Bus fares will be waived for those traveling to Genesis Health's Covid-19 vaccine clinic on...
Davenport Transit offering free transportation to Genesis vaccination clinics
School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District are holding a Special Community...
Moline-Coal Valley to hold community conversation in May
Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were...
Sterling police seeking surveillance footage, information after windows are damaged