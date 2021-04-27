City of Davenport resumes Party in the Park events

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Party in the Park, a popular program designed to help neighbors get to know each other, elected officials and city staff, returns to Davenport this summer. The first events were held in 2019, then put on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic.

This year’s events kick off in July and will be held at six parks in the City of Davenport. They will include food, entertainment and activities for kids. The two-hour events are expected to run from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. on select Thursdays from July 8 through September 23. City staff members will be on hand to discuss neighborhood concerns and opportunities.

Party in the Park 2021 schedule:

July 8: Lafayette Park, 700 West 4th St.

July 29: Glen Armil Park, 2355 Lillie Ave.

August 12: Van Buren Park, 205 S Elmwood Ave.

August 19: Northwest Park, 3400 N. Division St.

September 16: Goose Creek Park, 6000 Scott St.

September 23: Junge Park, 3250 Western Ave.

Visit http://www.davenportiowa.com/pip to learn more and up to date information.

