Clinton Police Department issues alert for wanted person

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is asking for help from the public in finding a man considered a person of interest in a violent crime that occurred in February.

According to a news release, nationwide warrants have been issued for 26-year-old Ja’Kwane Polidore. Police say he may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Do not approach him.

Clinton County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to Polidore’s location and arrest. You can call Clinton County Crime Stoppers at 563-242-6595 or 888-883-8015. You may also submit your tip information online via the P3 Tip site: www.p3tips.com/1187

#CPDMEDIARELEASE Date: April 27, 2021 Subject: Wanted person Ja’Kwane Polidore Contact Person: Det. Mike Crockett,... Posted by Clinton Police Department on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

