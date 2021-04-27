Advertisement

Creations by Oz

Unique Muscatine destination
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Melissa Osbourne of Creations by Oz joins PSL to talk about all the wonderful experiences and delightful products/creations (including Melissa’s handmade jewelry!) folks can find at this unique downtown Muscatine destination. Creations by Oz also offers overnight stays and so much more. Wine, jewelry, and unique finds is the slogan! Watch the segment to learn more.

Creations by Oz / 110 E. 2nd Street / Muscatine, IA / 319-390-9189 / FACEBOOK

Join us at Creations by Oz on this beautiful day! Putting out new candles and soaps! The AMAZING smell alone is worth the stop!

Posted by Creations by Oz on Saturday, March 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
Drive-thru job fair in Eldridge today

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Oz Part 2
Unique Muscatine Destination
COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were...
Sterling police seeking surveillance footage, information after windows are damaged