Creations by Oz
Unique Muscatine destination
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -
Melissa Osbourne of Creations by Oz joins PSL to talk about all the wonderful experiences and delightful products/creations (including Melissa’s handmade jewelry!) folks can find at this unique downtown Muscatine destination. Creations by Oz also offers overnight stays and so much more. Wine, jewelry, and unique finds is the slogan! Watch the segment to learn more.
Creations by Oz / 110 E. 2nd Street / Muscatine, IA / 319-390-9189 / FACEBOOK
