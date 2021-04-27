MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Melissa Osbourne of Creations by Oz joins PSL to talk about all the wonderful experiences and delightful products/creations (including Melissa’s handmade jewelry!) folks can find at this unique downtown Muscatine destination. Creations by Oz also offers overnight stays and so much more. Wine, jewelry, and unique finds is the slogan! Watch the segment to learn more.

Creations by Oz / 110 E. 2nd Street / Muscatine, IA / 319-390-9189 / FACEBOOK

Join us at Creations by Oz on this beautiful day! Putting out new candles and soaps! The AMAZING smell alone is worth the stop! Posted by Creations by Oz on Saturday, March 20, 2021

