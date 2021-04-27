Advertisement

Davenport Transit offering free transportation to Genesis vaccination clinics

Bus fares will be waived for those traveling to Genesis Health's Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Elmore Avenue.(City of Davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - If you need a ride to Elmore Avenue for your Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Davenport, the city wants to help you out.

The city announced beginning Tuesday, April 27th that Davenport’s Transit Division will be offering free rides for those traveling to the Genesis Vaccination Clinic being held at the former Dick’s Sporting Goods Store located at 5250 Elmore Avenue, Davenport.

According to Genesis Health’s website, the clinic is accepting walk-ins on Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but you can also schedule appointments beforehand.

The fare-free service is not on-demand, and will be beholden to current routes for Davenport Citi Bus. You can view those routes and plan your trip here.

Beginning today, April 27, 2021, the City of Davenport Transit Division is offering free rides to the Genesis COVID-19...

Posted by City of Davenport Government on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

