Elm Street Bridge demo progressing, new bridge could begin in Davenport this week

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Demolition is a little over halfway done in the city of Davenport on the Elm Street Bridge.

City officials with Davenport Public Works announced the contractor “may begin driving in piles for the new foundation the week of April 25.”

Officials say those living in the area should expect a little additional noise when crews mobilize with cranes to install the pilings.

City of Davenport also posted the updates to Facebook saying with the new bridge potentially starting this week, it is clear to some city leaders who “critical” the area is.

“It has become abundantly clear that the Elm Street Bridge is a critical connector for Davenport’s East Side,” Fifth Ward Alderman Matt Dohrmann said. “It is exhilarating to see the project underway and making good progress.”

