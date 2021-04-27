Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Tuesday reported 2,556 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 23 more deaths.

Since the pandemic began, 1,325,726 have tested positive for the virus and 21,858 people have died.

As of Monday night, 2,180 people statewide were reportedly hospitalized with the virus. Of those, 502 were in the intensive care unit and 251 were on ventilators.

IDPH said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests was 3.5% Tuesday, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity was 4.1%.

IDPH also reported that 8,942,127 COVID-19 vaccines had been administered, and 3,835,491 people, 30.10% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,757 doses. IDPH added that 81,152 doses were reportedly administered Monday.

