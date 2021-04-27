Iowa reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 363,426 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,927 people have died. Officials said the 14-day positivity rate was 4.1% and the seven-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

Individuals tested: 1,701,887 (4,765,459 total tests)

Individuals recovered: 345,404

Individuals hospitalized: 184, five more than Monday

Individuals in ICU: 35, seven less than Monday

Individuals on ventilator: 23

Officials also reported that 2,238,291 COVID-19 vaccines, 2,154,693 to Iowa residents, had been administered statewide.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,280,865 Iowans, 40.60% of the population, had received at least one dose, while 952,972 Iowans, 30.20% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

