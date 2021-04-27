Iowa reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
Since the pandemic began, 363,426 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,927 people have died. Officials said the 14-day positivity rate was 4.1% and the seven-day positivity rate was 3.9%.
As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:
- Individuals tested: 1,701,887 (4,765,459 total tests)
- Individuals recovered: 345,404
- Individuals hospitalized: 184, five more than Monday
- Individuals in ICU: 35, seven less than Monday
- Individuals on ventilator: 23
Officials also reported that 2,238,291 COVID-19 vaccines, 2,154,693 to Iowa residents, had been administered statewide.
As of Monday afternoon, 1,280,865 Iowans, 40.60% of the population, had received at least one dose, while 952,972 Iowans, 30.20% of the population, were fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.