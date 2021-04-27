Advertisement

Iowa reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 346 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Since the pandemic began, 363,426 people have tested positive for the virus and 5,927 people have died. Officials said the 14-day positivity rate was 4.1% and the seven-day positivity rate was 3.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday:

  • Individuals tested: 1,701,887 (4,765,459 total tests)
  • Individuals recovered: 345,404
  • Individuals hospitalized: 184, five more than Monday
  • Individuals in ICU: 35, seven less than Monday
  • Individuals on ventilator: 23
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments

Officials also reported that 2,238,291 COVID-19 vaccines, 2,154,693 to Iowa residents, had been administered statewide.

As of Monday afternoon, 1,280,865 Iowans, 40.60% of the population, had received at least one dose, while 952,972 Iowans, 30.20% of the population, were fully vaccinated.

What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
Drive-thru job fair in Eldridge today

Latest News

Demolition is a little over halfway done in the city of Davenport on the Elm Street Bridge.
Elm Street Bridge demo progressing, new bridge could begin in Davenport this week
Tapestry Farms receives United Way grant to help local refugees.
Davenport’s Tapestry Farms receives grant to help local refugees
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services officials posted to Facebook Tuesday morning...
Rock Island first responder returns to duty after COVID-19 battle