Moline-Coal Valley to hold community conversation in May

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - School officials with the Moline-Coal Valley School District are holding a Special Community Conversation. They are inviting the community to participate in the event on Tuesday, May 4. It will be from 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlett Performing Arts Center at Moline High School.

“The goal of the conversation event is to listen, share and collectively brainstorm on how the Moline-Coal Valley School District can work together for a more positive and inclusive community,” officials said in a release. “The event will follow state health and safety guidelines. The Performing Arts Center auditorium, lobby and cafeteria will be used with 50 spots in each location, for a total of 150 participants.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and will close once the participant limit has been reached. Officials say masks are required.

“It is our goal to learn from the student events that took place recently at Moline High School referencing racial bias and discrimination,” Superintendent Rachel Savage said. “As a district, we would like to engage with parents, community members and leaders on how best to ensure we are doing all we can to coach and guide our youth in a way that encourages respect and acceptance of all.”

