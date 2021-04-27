Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Muscatine are looking for assistance in identifying someone they say committed theft at a Menards store.

The theft is said to have been committed on Sunday, April 25th and the suspect left in the vehicle pictured below.

If you have any information on this suspect, you're encouraged to contact the Muscatine Police Department. (Muscatine Police Department/KWQC)

If you have any information on this suspect or anyone involved in the theft, you are asked to contact Detective Roseman with the Muscatine Police Department, at 563-263-9922 ext. 614. You can also send a direct message to the Muscatine Police Department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.