Near record warmth today

Storm chances return tonight and Wednesday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We get to enjoy one more afternoon of sunshine and warmth before our next weather maker arrives this evening. Look for highs reaching the upper 70′s to mid 80′s. Clouds will be on the increase this evening with showers and a few thunderstorms developing after midnight. Showers and storms continue into Wednesday, but severe weather should not be a concern. Temperatures will return to the 60′s by the end of the week followed by sunshine and 70′s for the weekend.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and unseasonably warm. High: 86°. Wind: SW 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT:   Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 61°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. High: 75°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

