Advertisement

Near record warmth today

Storm chances return tonight and Wednesday
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Breezy and very warm conditions are expected today.  Near record highs in the mid 80s are on tap for most areas under partly sunny skies.  Look for rain chances to increase overnight into Wednesday morning.  Another round of rain will be possible Wednesday afternoon.  The threat for severe weather appears to be very low and most of the heavy rain looks to set up just SE of the KWQC viewing area.  As of this morning it appears only a quarter of an inch of rainfall or less for most areas and closer to a half inch near Kewanee and Galesburg.  We will be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday before 70s return this weekend along with breezy conditions.

TODAY: Breezy and very warm.  High: 86º.  Wind: SW10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 61°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms.  High: 75º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students

Latest News

First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Warmer tomorrow
Windy & warm today
Showers possible Wednesday
Passing clouds tonight