Near record warmth today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Breezy and very warm conditions are expected today. Near record highs in the mid 80s are on tap for most areas under partly sunny skies. Look for rain chances to increase overnight into Wednesday morning. Another round of rain will be possible Wednesday afternoon. The threat for severe weather appears to be very low and most of the heavy rain looks to set up just SE of the KWQC viewing area. As of this morning it appears only a quarter of an inch of rainfall or less for most areas and closer to a half inch near Kewanee and Galesburg. We will be in the 60s for Thursday and Friday before 70s return this weekend along with breezy conditions.

TODAY: Breezy and very warm. High: 86º. Wind: SW10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 61°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 75º.

