New USDA summer food program to help 30 million kids

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is launching a new program to help kids stay fed during the summer months.

The program is part of the American Rescue Plan and, according to the Agriculture Dept., will help over 30 million low-income kids around the country.

“It’s going to make sure kids receive nutrition throughout the year. Not with just 180 days during school,” Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said.

The parents of children who qualify for free and reduced breakfast and lunch during the school year will receive $375 for the summer months.

“Basically supplementing or providing the same level of resource that goes into the same school breakfast or lunch program for those families,” Vilsack said, “It’s also going to help children under the age of six who live in families that are currently receiving the supplemental nutritional assistance program called SNAP.”

In a 2016 study, the Agriculture Dept. found sending at least $60 a month to a child’s family can reduce “the most severe category of food insecurity during the summer by one third.”

In communities across the Quad Cities, summer food programs are important for keeping children fed, including in the Muscatine Community School District.

“The end of March our free and reduced rate for Muscatine was 46 percent,” Alisha Eggers, Food & Nutrition Supervisor for the district, said, “We’ve done a meal pickup program since last march. And it’s just unbelievable how grateful they are and how thankful they are for my staff doing that work.”

The district has provided thousands of meals for students and now the new USDA program will offer additional assistance.

“Both will hugely impact families financial expenses for food,” Eggers said.

Each state is in charge of developing a plan for distributing the summer assistance cards. Qualified families are automatically enrolled into the program.

