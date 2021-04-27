Non-profit STEAM on Wheels receives help from United Way

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Local non-profit STEAM on Wheels teaches kids the fundamentals of science, technology, engineering, art, and math, and it’s receiving a helping hand from the United Way of the Quad Cities.

In February 2021, The United Way announced 25 local organizations would be awarded $275,000 in grants as part of the United for Equity fund to “help reduce and prevent racial inequities in education, income, and health.” STEAM on Wheels received $4,999.

Director Samuel McCullum says that money will go a long way, “It was a huge contribution to our organization to help us push forward and reach a hundred kids and that’s our goal with this money that we received from United Way is reaching 100 kids and exposing 100 kids to the new, emerging technology. So that’s from 3D printing to laser cutting, even to the arts where we go into clay and pottery things as well.”

The goal of the organization is to introduce students to subjects they may not see in school.

“Our narrative right now is really the digital divide and we’re starting at the next generation. That’s kindergarten all the way through high school and we’re exposing these children, specifically the minorities, so African-American and the Latino community, and exposing them to technology that they might not have the opportunity at home.”

STEAM offers after-school and summer programs featuring a variety of classes. Each class costs around $150-250, but McCullum says if a family is facing financial hardship, STEAM does not turn anyone away. STEAM offers scholarships to students wanting to participate.

STEAM on Wheels is located in Bettendorf at 2967 State Street.

