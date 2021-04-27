Advertisement

Official in N.C. city loses position after refusing to address woman with doctorate as ‘doctor’

By Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The city of Greensboro, N.C., has removed a zoning commissioner after he refused to address a professor as “doctor.”

It happened Monday during a virtual commission meeting that was taking place on Zoom.

University of North Carolina professor Carrie Rosario had joined the meeting as a member of the public with a zoning concern.

The exchange was captured on video.

“I think we kind of lost our way on what we’re talking about here. We’re here to approve the standards that have been presented, and if Mrs. Rosario has something about one of those standards,” zoning commissioner Tony Collins said.

“It’s Dr. Rosario, thank you, sir,” she responded.

“Mrs. Rosario has something about...” he said.

“Dr. Rosario,” she said.

“Well, you know, I’m sorry, your name (inaudible) … Carrie Rosario. Hi, Carrie,” he said.

“It’s Dr. Rosario. I would call you Tony, so please, sir, call me as I would like to be called. That’s how I identified myself,” she said.

“It doesn’t really matter. We’re here to talk about...” he said.

“It matters to me. It matters to me. And out of respect, I would like you to call me by the name I’m asking you to call me by, thank you,” she said.

The City Council cited “white privilege and entitlement” in its decision to strip Tony Collins of his volunteer position.

He issued a letter to the commission after that vote, writing “There is no good excuse for my interaction with Dr. Rosario.”

He also said he called Rosario and left an apology on her voice mail.

Rosario holds a doctorate in public health.

