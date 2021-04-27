Advertisement

Portion of East 2nd St. to close in Rock Falls for maintenance work

Starting on Wednesday, April 28, East 2nd Street in Rock Falls will be closed according to city officials.(city of rock falls)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting on Wednesday, April 28, East 2nd Street in Rock Falls will be closed according to city officials.

The area will be closed from Avenue F to Emmons Avenue for maintenance at the Hydro Plant.

Commuters should find an alternate route until the maintenance has been completed.

**ROAD CLOSURE** Tomorrow, April 28, 2021 from 7am to 4pm, East 2nd Street will be CLOSED from Avenue F to Emmons Ave for maintenance at the Hydro Plant.

Posted by City of Rock Falls IL on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

