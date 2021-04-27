Portion of East 2nd St. to close in Rock Falls for maintenance work

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting on Wednesday, April 28, East 2nd Street in Rock Falls will be closed according to city officials.

The area will be closed from Avenue F to Emmons Avenue for maintenance at the Hydro Plant.

Commuters should find an alternate route until the maintenance has been completed.

