Rock Island first responder returns to duty after COVID-19 battle

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A firefighter has returned to duty after battling COVID-19 in Rock Island.

Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services officials posted to Facebook Tuesday morning announcing the return of firefighter and paramedic, Paul Sereda.

“2020 is a year man will never forget,” officials posted on Tuesday. “For us at RIAFD, it was a year we would like to forget. July 9, 2020, Firefighter/Paramedic Paul Sereda tested positive for Covid-19 and began a battle no one ever expected.”

Officials say after 62 days in the hospital, with 40 of those days on life support in the ICU, Paul returned to work on Tuesday.

Congratulations Paul and welcome back!

