Sterling police seeking surveillance footage, information after windows are damaged

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were damaged.

Late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, police say a large number of vehicle windows were broken out on unoccupied vehicles.

The damage appeared to be from pellets or airsoft rounds being shot at by suspect(s) in a passing vehicle.

Additionally, officers say they were informed about a large number of similar instances taking place in Rock Falls during the same time period.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who has exterior surveillance cameras in the area to contact the police. You can reach them at 815-632-6614.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

