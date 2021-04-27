Advertisement

Sterling police seeking surveillance footage, information after windows are damaged

Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were...
Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were damaged.(ap newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Sterling are asking for help from the public after multiple vehicle windows were damaged.

Late Sunday evening and early Monday morning, police say a large number of vehicle windows were broken out on unoccupied vehicles.

The damage appeared to be from pellets or airsoft rounds being shot at by suspect(s) in a passing vehicle.

Additionally, officers say they were informed about a large number of similar instances taking place in Rock Falls during the same time period.

Police ask anyone with information about these incidents or anyone who has exterior surveillance cameras in the area to contact the police. You can reach them at 815-632-6614.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
Drive-thru job fair in Eldridge today

Latest News

COVID-19 in Illinois
Illinois reports 2,500+ new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa reports 346 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths over 24 hours
Demolition is a little over halfway done in the city of Davenport on the Elm Street Bridge.
Elm Street Bridge demo progressing, new bridge could begin in Davenport this week
Tapestry Farms receives United Way grant to help local refugees.
Davenport’s Tapestry Farms receives grant to help local refugees