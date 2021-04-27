Advertisement

Suspect arrested in attack on Chinese American man in NYC

Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s...
Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim’s head. Police have not specified a motive. The department’s hate crimes task force is investigating the attack.(Source: Source: @NYPDHateCrimes/Twitter via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested in a brutal assault on a Chinese American man who was kicked repeatedly in the head in East Harlem.

Police said Jarrod Powell has been charged with two counts of felony assault in Friday’s attack on 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma.

It’s not clear if the 49-year-old Powell has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

Ma was collecting cans when he was attacked from behind, knocked to the ground and kicked in the head.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital. Officials say he remains in a coma there Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
The Attic launches new brick and mortar store in Davenport
A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
First Alert Forecast - More 80s for Tuesday, then some rain
Windy with more widespread 80s Tuesday
Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students
Rockridge parents organize their own prom for students

Latest News

A 12-year-old girl has died following a utility vehicle (UTV) crash in Jackson County.
Sixth-grade girl dies following UTV crash in Jackson County
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Private school warns teachers against COVID-19 vaccines in Fla.
Moline city officials and Illinois Department of Transportation officials have collaborated to...
New trail extension opens in Quad Cities near I-74 Bridge
Starting Monday, April 26, intermittent traffic stops will begin on a portion of Grant...
Intermittent traffic stops to begin on Grant St. in Bettendorf
The Centner Academy reportedly said it’s their policy, to the extent possible, not to employ...
Fla. private school discourages teachers from getting COVID-19 vaccines