The Importance of Work-Life Balance

After a year of working from home for the millions that could do their jobs remotely, we’ve discovered that, despite many advantages, having a job invade your home has significant ramifications for people’s ability to disconnect and have true downtime. Work-life balance has been elusive for many of us since long before COVID arrived on the scene, but pandemic-driven changes in how we work have made it exponentially harder for people to draw a clear line between work life and home life.

Joel Patterson, founder of The Vested Group, is a business expert and consultant that authored a terrific blog at his company’s website titled, “How to Enhance Your Employees Work-Life Balance” that provides the outline of his interview on PSL. The advice is mostly for employers, however, workers can turn the advice around to apply to their situations, as well. Patterson’s highlighted tips include:

Be flexible on hours: Work out a hybrid schedule

Encourage Vacation Days (and USE your time off!)---it translates into happier employees

Focus on employee health: provide fitness and employee healthy eating seminars

Leave room for life--give workers space for creative side projects

Remember your role: Employers need to check in with people to check for burn out

About Joel Patterson: (from his website) Joel Patterson has over 20 years of experience in the consulting field and has been a part of founding two software consulting firms in the Dallas, Texas area. His current company, The Vested Group focuses on bringing comprehensive cloud-based business management solutions to start-ups and well-established businesses alike.

