Unique Muscatine Destination

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Melissa Osbourne of Creations by Oz joins PSL for a second segment to talk about all the wonderful experiences and delightful products/creations (including Melissa’s handmade jewelry!) folks can find at this unique downtown Muscatine destination/boutique. Creations by Oz also offers overnight stays (yes, there is a bed & breakfast) and so much more. This segment highlights one room that is available for reservations. It can sleep 4-6 guests. Melissa discusses what guests can do including a “Park & Play” option which is very popular and often booked. Wine, jewelry, and unique finds is the slogan of this business. Watch the segment to learn more.

Creations by Oz / 110 E. 2nd Street / Muscatine, IA / 319-390-9189 / FACEBOOK

So Much OzSomeness!! New Pretties Open late till 8 tonight! GIRLS GETAWAY SATURDAY 8am-5pm!!! No problem reaching... Posted by Creations by Oz on Thursday, April 8, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.