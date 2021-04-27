Advertisement

Unique Muscatine Destination

Wine, jewelry, and unique finds
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Melissa Osbourne of Creations by Oz joins PSL for a second segment to talk about all the wonderful experiences and delightful products/creations (including Melissa’s handmade jewelry!) folks can find at this unique downtown Muscatine destination/boutique. Creations by Oz also offers overnight stays (yes, there is a bed & breakfast) and so much more. This segment highlights one room that is available for reservations. It can sleep 4-6 guests. Melissa discusses what guests can do including a “Park & Play” option which is very popular and often booked. Wine, jewelry, and unique finds is the slogan of this business. Watch the segment to learn more.

Creations by Oz / 110 E. 2nd Street / Muscatine, IA / 319-390-9189 / FACEBOOK

