Chop & Cut Like A Pro

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Registered dietitian, Nina Struss with Hy-Vee, returns to PSL on this Tuesday to highlight knife skills in the kitchen. This topic is addressed in detail in Hy-Vee’s April issue of Seasons magazine (always FREE in stores). Watch the video to learn seven kitchen knife essentials and how to use them.

In today’s second segment, Struss will use some of these tips to assemble a delicious, easy-to-prepare fresh spring salad.

