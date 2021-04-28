Advertisement

City of Davenport seeks public input on flood mitigation solutions

By Spencer Maki
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Public meetings are underway as the City of Davenport seeks flood mitigation solutions for the Mississippi Riverfront.

In the flood study, the city is divided into four areas: Village of East Davenport, 4th to Gaines, Gaines to Division, and West Davenport & Credit Island.

The city is presenting numerous options including: storm sewer improvements, raised roads, landscape berms, and flood walls.

Each of the options offer different benefits but come with much different price tags.

For more information from the city of Davenport, click here.

