City of Davenport seeks public input on flood mitigation solutions

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Public meetings are underway as the City of Davenport seeks flood mitigation solutions for the Mississippi Riverfront.

In the flood study, the city is divided into four areas: Village of East Davenport, 4th to Gaines, Gaines to Division, and West Davenport & Credit Island.

The city is presenting numerous options including: storm sewer improvements, raised roads, landscape berms, and flood walls.

Each of the options offer different benefits but come with much different price tags.

