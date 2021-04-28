Advertisement

Cooler with a few showers today

Sunshine returns for the weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for a chance for scattered showers passing through the region this afternoon, with the more concentrated precipitation being found in our southern counties. Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 60′s to near 70 degrees. We may see rain chances continue overnight into early Thursday, followed by sunshine returning Friday. Expect a pleasant warming trend heading into the weekend, with highs back in the middle to upper 70′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, mainly south. High: 70°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Low: 51°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with a slight chance for showers. High: 66°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

