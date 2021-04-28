Advertisement

Cooler with a few showers today

Sunshine returns for the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- A cold front is sagging through the area this morning leading to some areas as warm as the 70s and others in the 50s. Once this front slowly makes its way through, temps will cool off about 10º in any given location and most areas will only see highs in the 60s and 70s today. Along with the cooler temps, a few showers are likely south of I-80 this morning followed by a dry period in the middle of the day. More rain is possible overnight into early Thursday. This will keep the clouds around and temps only in the 60s for Thursday afternoon. Skies clear for Friday and the weekend as temps will look to rebound into the 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

TODAY: Few showers and cooler. High: 69º. Wind: NNE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 51°. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Am showers. High: 66º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

