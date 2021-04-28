Davenport Schools to offer vaccines to high schoolers 16+

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Community School District is partnering with Hy-Vee to offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to DCSD students aged 16 years and older and the adult family members of those students. The vaccine clinics will be held at the former Gordman’s on Elmore in Davenport.

The school district’s head nurse, Gina Ekstrom, says the step will ensure students have access to the vaccine.

“I think high schoolers really want to participate in as much as they can especially those juniors and seniors coming into the end of the year. So we do see families doing that on their own, but we thought this is a good opportunity to offer it in a place where they are a hundred percent sure they can get in,” says Ekstrom.

The school says the clinics will keep more students in the classroom.

“Once you’re vaccinated, if you are exposed to a positive case then you don’t have to quarantine so those kids no longer have to worry that they are going to miss one to two weeks of school because somebody in their classroom or somebody on their track team tested positive and they happened to be the one sitting next to them on the bus,” says Ekstrom.

The district says about 80 percent of staff are vaccinated. As older high school students receive the vaccine, they hope to return to a more typical school year.

“I think everyone but especially students would like to see school go back to normal and be able to hang out with their friends and eat lunch together and not have to wear a mask. That’s obviously what we are all hoping for and so the more people vaccinated the more this pandemic is under control and the quicker we will get back to normalcy,” says Ekstrom.

The first dose will be available on May 4 and 6. Second vaccine doses will be scheduled during the first-dose appointment.

Consent forms for DCSD students and their families are available here. A new consent form should be filled out for each 16- or 17-year-old receiving the vaccine, and a separate appointment must be scheduled for each family member who wants to be vaccinated.

More COVID-19 status updates from the DCSD can be found at this webpage.

