Advertisement

Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on John Deere Road in Moline

Car crash
Car crash(AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that left a female driver seriously hurt. It happened Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of John Deere Road. Police say around 9:30, they received a report of a rollover accident just east of the I-74 interchange.

Police determined that a Mitsubishi SUV was traveling eastbound on John Deere Road and crossed the median. The vehicle then crashed into a concrete barrier that holds the informational overhead highway signs.

The female driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. Police believe she suffered a medical event prior to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at (309) 524-2210.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Galesburg PD made the series of arrests over a period of four days.
New Galesburg Public Safety Task Force Makes 4 Arrests
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse

Latest News

Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death
TV6 is providing the latest with the COVID-19 vaccination on the national level and on the...
What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccinations in the TV6 viewing area
North Marquette Street will have a portion of it closed starting on Wednesday for work being...
Water main repairs to close portion of North Marquette St. in Davenport
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments