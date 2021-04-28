Driver seriously hurt in rollover crash on John Deere Road in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that left a female driver seriously hurt. It happened Wednesday morning in the 3400 block of John Deere Road. Police say around 9:30, they received a report of a rollover accident just east of the I-74 interchange.

Police determined that a Mitsubishi SUV was traveling eastbound on John Deere Road and crossed the median. The vehicle then crashed into a concrete barrier that holds the informational overhead highway signs.

The female driver, who was the only one in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries. Police believe she suffered a medical event prior to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moline Police Department Traffic Unit at (309) 524-2210.

