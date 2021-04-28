Advertisement

East Moline Police make arrests in gunfire incident

Four people are charged in a gunfire incident on April 13th in East Moline
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people have been arrested in connection with a report of gunfire in East Moline earlier this month. Police were called to the 1300 block of 9th Ave. around 7:40 p.m. on April 13, 2021. According to a news release, an investigation revealed it was related to a feud between two groups.

Within a few days, the investigation lead to the arrest of four people and the seizure of three firearms, two of which were reported stolen. Those arrested in the case are: 18-year-old Roderick Walls III. He is charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapon Carson Harvey, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm. 22-year Shawn Castillo faces two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. A female was also arrested. 20-year-old Emily Ledesma is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm.

The FBI Quad Cities Gang Task Force, Silvis Police Department, Hampton Police Department, and Rock Island County States Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation

