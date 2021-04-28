Eastern Iowa Mental Health Crisis Hotline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

WHAT IS A CRISIS? A crisis is any stress or pressure that has become too great for you to cope with alone. Addressing this important topic are guests Lori Elam, Community Services Director for Scott County, and Jen Tamayo, Manager of Eastern Iowa Crisis System. The important emphasis is about how this mobile outreach crisis service can come to you (or a friend or loved one in distress). Watch the video interview to learn much more.

Please note that if you or a family member is experiencing a crisis, please call 1-844-430-0375 .

Highlights of the conversation:

Foundation 2 Mobile Crisis Outreach is now available, at no cost to individuals located in the Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott Counties; 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Eastern Region Crisis Line at: 1-844-430-0375

Experiencing a Crisis? When a service provider, medical professional, employer, family member, friend or individual believes a situation would benefit from on-site crisis intervention, they can call 1-844-430-0375 to discuss Mobile Crisis Outreach with Foundation 2 staff.

The professionals can provide services no matter the location: the mall, the park, at home, or anywhere!

Mobile Crisis Outreach is confidential . We know that reaching out isn’t always easy—it’s OK to feel nervous or even uncomfortable at first. Our counselors approach each dispatch with an open mind, and with respect to you and your situation. We’re here to listen, give you information, and explore safe options to help you in your time of crisis.

There is no cost for utilizing Mobile Crisis Outreach.

How does Mobile Crisis Outreach Work ? A team of counselors will be dispatched, usually arriving on site within 90 minutes to: Assess the situation, Attempt to stabilize and diffuse the crisis, Provide counseling as needed, Provide referrals to other community resources (follow-up 24 hours later by a case worker)

Questions? Go to Go to https://easterniowamhds.org/

