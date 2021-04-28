Advertisement

Emotional Imbalance in Relationships

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Each and everyone of us have different ways of expressing our feelings, but not understanding a loved one’s level of emotional depth could cause a strain on your relationships. In nearly all relationships, one person feels things more deeply than the other. Mental toughness expert, Eric Rittmeyer, comes back to PSL to share tips to help determine someone’s level of emotional capacity and build stronger relationships.

Folks don’t have to be the same in relationships---you just need to realize the other’s needs and meet somewhere in the middle. The key is self-awareness and noticing behavior/reactions in your partner. The steps discussed: Detection, Inspection, & Reflection.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services officials posted to Facebook Tuesday morning...
Rock Island first responder returns to duty after COVID-19 battle

Latest News

The Figge: A Busy 2021
The Figge: Classes, Camps & More
RedThread
Perfectly Fit Wardrobe (Made Just For You!)
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships
RedThread
RedThread
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships