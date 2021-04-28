Emotional Imbalance in Relationships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Each and everyone of us have different ways of expressing our feelings, but not understanding a loved one’s level of emotional depth could cause a strain on your relationships. In nearly all relationships, one person feels things more deeply than the other. Mental toughness expert, Eric Rittmeyer, comes back to PSL to share tips to help determine someone’s level of emotional capacity and build stronger relationships.

Folks don’t have to be the same in relationships---you just need to realize the other’s needs and meet somewhere in the middle. The key is self-awareness and noticing behavior/reactions in your partner. The steps discussed: Detection, Inspection, & Reflection.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

