Havencrest Castle Open for May Weekend Tours

SAVANNA, Ill. (KWQC) -

One of the most extraordinary landmarks in our entire region is a castle in Savanna, Illinois. Havencrest Castle is owned by acclaimed artist, Alan St. George---who also lives in the mansion. St. George is PSL’s guest on Zoom positioned beautifully in one of the grand rooms of his home.

Watch the interview featuring pictures and video of the unbelievable beauty of this castle while learning the love story behind the landmark! Last spring, due to COVID, Havencrest could not offer their annual May tours, but in 2021, it’s back! St. George invites all to experience “A Royal Welcome”! Viewers can experience the magic, enchantment, and beauty of Havencrest Castle by obtaining tour tickets for weekends in May. By the way, ask about our VIP Tours hosted by Alan St George himself.

Tickets available at www.HavencrestCastle.com Dates available: May 1 & 2, May 8 & 9, May 15 & 16, May 22 & 23, May 29 & 30

Havencrest Castle / 140 N 5th Street / Savanna, IL 61074 / 815-273-3900 / FACEBOOK

🏰💎 𝐖𝐞’𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐢𝐯𝐞-𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐲! 💎🏰 Our lucky VIP Royal Guest will Win: 🎟 𝙏𝙬𝙤 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘏𝘢𝘷𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘊𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘭𝘦! 👑... Posted by Havencrest Castle on Friday, April 23, 2021

