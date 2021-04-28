Henderson County to hold J&J vaccination walk-in clinic

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held in Henderson County on May 1. This will be at the Henderson County Health Department in Gladstone, Illinois.

The clinic will be from 8 - 9:30 a.m. and open to all Illinois residents 18 and older.

Those in attendance will not need to register in advance of the clinic.

Registration forms can be downloaded from the agency’s Facebook page or use the Google search engine to obtain the form at this link.

Completed forms may be presented at the registration table the day of the clinic.

“There is no cost for the vaccination,” officials said in a release. “Attendees do need to bring a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, and a Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance card to prove Illinois residency. Choosing to get a vaccination gives us hope as we continue to fight this virus and look forward to life after COVID-19. The best way to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community is to get the vaccine when it is available to you.”

