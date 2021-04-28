Mother’s Day Spa Event & Pampering Services

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joining PSL over Zoom is Tina Manley, Tina Rina Salon & Spa, and her daughter, Tianna Manley, T’s Spa & Beauty. The Manley women are a mother/daughter duo with two independent businesses but have joined forces for a special Mother’s Day event.

Enjoy a special day of pampering with the special lady in your life, whether it’s your mother, mother-in-law, or girlfriend! For two weekends, their businesses will be hosting the usual annual Mother’s Day- “Days of Pampering”. This can included your little princess, too, for “Mommy and Me Time” (ages 5 to 9) or enjoy some bonding time with your diva (10-16 ). Another option is to just grab a bestie---no matter what age, enjoy some time with your special lady in your life.

Tina Rina Salon & Spa and T’s Spa & Beauty are offering Facials, Spa Back Massages, Pedicures, and Manicures.

Dates available for April 30, May 1, May 7 and 8th

We will be hosting our first SPRING OPEN HOUSE event on April 29th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be SPECIAL OFFERS FOR THAT NIGHT ONLY!

Showcasing five businesses under one roof including: TIna Rina Salon & Spa T’s Spa & Beauty Mad’s Majestic Nails Skin & Wax Q.C. Salon Bhava



We have created baskets to raffle off for our Favorite Local Charity: Argrow’s House.

Raffle tickets for $5 for one of five baskets filled with pampering services up to $200 all proceeds will go to Argrow’s from raffle ticket sales.

Tina Rina Salon & Spa / 2715 W. 63rd / Davenport, IA / 563-508-7463

Tianna Manley T’s Spa & Beauty / 2715 W. 63rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 508-9801

