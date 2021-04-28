New Galesburg Public Safety Task Force Makes 4 Arrests

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The new public safety task force designed to address the increase in violent crime in Galesburg is already resulting in arrests. Officials in Galesburg just announced the formation of the task force on Friday, April 23rd and just four days later, officials announced four arrests. The people arrested are suspected of being involved in crimes of violence and/or the distribution of drugs.

Davon C Barber, age 25, was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm with defaced markings (serial number scratched off).

Treamon L Turner, age 21, was arrested for aggravated assault, unlawful use of weapons, and intimidation.

Jarvis M Lewis, age 27, was arrested for manufacture/delivery of cannabis over 500 grams, possession of cannabis over 500 grams, and obstructing justice.

Orlando J Hernandez, age 24, was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

In addition to these arrests, the Galesburg Police Department has seized two illegally possessed firearms and approximately five pounds of cannabis.

Galesburg Police Chief Russell Idle said, “It is our hope that these arrests and future arrests will help to make the Galesburg community safer for our citizens.”

The task force consists of Galesburg Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, Illinois State Police, and the FBI Springfield Division.

