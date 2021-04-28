No one hurt after early morning Davenport fire
Crews responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m.
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - No one was hurt after an early morning fire in Davenport Wednesday.
According to the Davenport Fire Department, crews responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of W. 13th Street around 2:15 a.m. Crews were quickly able to extinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
