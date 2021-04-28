Perfectly Fit Wardrobe (Made Just For You!)

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Finding that comfortable pair of pants that make you feel elegant (and good about yourself) can feel like searching for a unicorn. A few years ago, Meghan Litchfield, the founder and CEO of RedThread, decided that it shouldn’t be that way and invented a better process using 3D technology. Watch the video to learn the exciting details of how to get the best fitting clothing ever! Deal mentioned: for JUST $5, you can try the service and only pay for it later if you love it.

RedThread uses patent-pending tailoring and 3D mobile body scanning technology to deliver clothing to consumers in about one week. Customers must answer a few questions about fit challenges, scan their measurements and, after checkout, take some photos (guided by prompts on how to stand obtained by following a link). The pieces are tailored in San Francisco with a personalized fit, delivered to your door---in about ONE WEEK---with a lifetime fit guarantee.

