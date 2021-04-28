Pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic held in East Moline

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Vaccine opportunities are expanding to more people through collaborations in the Quad Cities. Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in East Moline hosted a pop-up Moderna vaccine clinic on Tuesday. The clinic was a collaboration with the Rock Island County Health Department, Community Health Care and the church.

“We hope to be able to do these more often. Right now, we’re focusing on communities of color. We’ve had several clinics at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island, but we hadn’t had anything in East Moline so we decided to come out here,” said Janet Hill, the Chief Operating Officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

The pop-up was an opportunity for community outreach and expansion of accessibility.

“The Black Diamond community has been last on the list to get the vaccine, but we’ve been working with the Rockland County Health Department as well as Scott County,” said Pastor P. Wonder Harris of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church.

“[Harris] has been very helpful in helping us get messages out to all communities,” Hill said, There’s been some vaccine hesitancy in the African American community in particular. So we have a group of pastors that came together on both sides of the river, in partnership with the Scott County Health Department, to address some special considerations of these populations and one of those discussions led to the idea of having clinics in local churches.”

Health equity was addressed on the state level during a press conference Tuesday when Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Health Care and Human Services Reform Act into law.

“It’s about recognizing communities across our state have been left out and left behind and then doing something about it,” Pritzker.

Hill said they’re expecting to hold more pop-up clinics in the future.

