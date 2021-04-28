Advertisement

Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships

After more than a year a part, let’s improve our interpersonal skills
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After more than a year of social distancing, we’re slowly starting to come together and having conversations face to face. But the transition isn’t as easy as you’d think after such a long time apart. Eric Rittmeyer, former marine and author of “The Emotional Marine,” shared tips refresh interpersonal skills and rebuild relationships.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vote for the TV6 Spotlight Athlete of the Week
Theft is said to have occurred on Sunday, April 25th.
Muscatine Police looking for help identifying suspect in theft
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
Shelly Green lost custody of her biological son in 2012 because of her alcohol abuse and poor...
Mom fights for custody of teen son after adoptive parents accused of abuse
Rock Island Arsenal Fire & Emergency Services officials posted to Facebook Tuesday morning...
Rock Island first responder returns to duty after COVID-19 battle

Latest News

The Figge: A Busy 2021
The Figge: Classes, Camps & More
RedThread
Perfectly Fit Wardrobe (Made Just For You!)
RedThread
RedThread
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships
Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships