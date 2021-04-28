Refreshing & Rebuilding Relationships

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

After more than a year of social distancing, we’re slowly starting to come together and having conversations face to face. But the transition isn’t as easy as you’d think after such a long time apart. Eric Rittmeyer, former marine and author of “The Emotional Marine,” shared tips refresh interpersonal skills and rebuild relationships.

Eric Rittmeyer Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence Expert / Email eric@mtspeaker.com / Website www.MentalToughnessSpeaker.com

Eric’s book: https://www.amazon.com/Emotional-Marine-Toughness-Intelligence-Instantly/dp/1692518046

