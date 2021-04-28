Advertisement

Suspect taken into custody, charged with murder in late-March Davenport death

Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
Nelson, 35, was Anderson's live-in boyfriend, and originally contacted 911.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of his deceased girlfriend, 34-year-old Cobrianda Anderson that occurred on the 1900 block of 1st Street in Davenport.

On March 24th at approximately 12:10 p.m., emergency services were contacted in reference to an unresponsive female. Police say Sylvis B. Nelson, 35, contacted 911 saying Anderson was having an asthma attack, and first responders found Anderson dead at the scene.

In their report, Davenport Police say that Anderson’s injuries were not consistent with Nelson’s account. Following an autopsy of the body, officers believe that Anderson’s death was by strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head caused by Nelson.

Nelson was taken into custody by both Rock Island and Davenport Police, Wednesday afternoon, and is now charged with first-degree murder.

