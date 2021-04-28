Advertisement

The Figge: Classes, Camps & More

The art museum has a busy season ahead
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Apr. 28, 2021
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Brian Allen, Figge Art Museum Creative Arts Coordinator, joins the show over Zoom to inform viewers of all the many ways folks can enjoy the venue--including a Virtual Family Day Event plus in-person & virtual classes and camps for all ages. He also encourages everyone to consider visiting before the “For America” traveling exhibit ends at the facility on May 16, 2021.

Figge will be offering fun-filled creative camps throughout July! Camp Figge: Art for Kids is back and kids ages Pre-K through 8th grade are invited for week-long sessions that encourage self-expression, imagination, and critical thinking skills. Aspiring young artists will experiment with different media, experience guided tours of the Figge collection, take part in studio discussions, and more!

A Figge Virtual Family Day is coming up on May 8, 2021 | 10:00am - 5:00pm SEE MORE HERE.

FIGGE ART MUSEUM / 225 West Second Street / Davenport, Iowa / info@figgeartmuseum.org / Museum | 563.326.7804

