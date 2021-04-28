Advertisement

Vaccine walk-in clinic held Thursday in Rock Island County

Vaccine walk-ins will be available at the Camden Centre in Milan on Thursday, April 29.
Vaccine walk-ins will be available at the Camden Centre in Milan on Thursday, April 29.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROC ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Vaccine walk-ins will be available at the Camden Centre in Milan on Thursday, April 29.

Health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department will have both Johnson & Johnson and first or second doses of Moderna available for those wishing to be vaccinated.

Appointments are also available at richd.org or the Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook page.

The Camden Centre is located at 2701 1st Street in Milan.

You won't need an appointment Thursday to get your COVID-19 vaccine at the Camden Centre mass vaccination site. #vaccinateQC #VaxUpIL

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Wednesday, April 28, 2021

