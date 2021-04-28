Advertisement

Water main repairs to close portion of North Marquette St. in Davenport

North Marquette Street will have a portion of it closed starting on Wednesday for work being done.
North Marquette Street will have a portion of it closed starting on Wednesday for work being done. City officials say North Marquette between High and Pleasant streets will be closed Wednesday through Tuesday, May 4.(kwqc, city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - North Marquette Street will have a portion of it closed starting on Wednesday for work being done.

City officials say North Marquette between High and Pleasant streets will be closed Wednesday through Tuesday, May 4.

This will be closed while Iowa American Water Company crews do repairs on a water main.

There will be a detour in place for drivers in the area.

N Marquette St will be closed between High and Pleasant St beginning Wednesday, April 28 through Tuesday, May 4 for Iowa American Water Company water main and service repairs. Follow signed detour.

Posted by Davenport Public Works on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

