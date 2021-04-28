Water main repairs to close portion of North Marquette St. in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - North Marquette Street will have a portion of it closed starting on Wednesday for work being done.

City officials say North Marquette between High and Pleasant streets will be closed Wednesday through Tuesday, May 4.

This will be closed while Iowa American Water Company crews do repairs on a water main.

There will be a detour in place for drivers in the area.

