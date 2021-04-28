White QCA Pastors begin to lead conversations on race within churches, community

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “With many of my friends who were black and pastors that’s been content they’ve explored for a lot of years. For us, for me, it was something new it was raw,” Cross Point Church Pastor Jim Powell said.

White-led congregations across the QCA said they’re beginning to scratch the surface with discussions in their congregations about race, with one saying George Floyd’s death allowed for the conversation.

“In local communities of faith, George Floyd incident raised the awareness or maybe gave permission to talk about it in a different level of openness because it was so on display,” First Christian Church Pastor Bill Coley said.

“The fact that we were so roiled by George Floyd’s death as a community gave new focus to those concerns about how we live together,” St. Paul Lutheran Teaching Pastor Peter Pettit said.

Some are pulling from past experience when it comes to their conversations.

“The first church I served was in Toledo, Iowa and so there the conversation quite a bit was about the racial relations with the white community and the Meskwaki tribe that was there in Tama County,” Asbury United Methodist Church Senior Pastor Tom Carver said.

The conversations haven’t been easy for Pastors or congregation members.

“The conversation here in our racially homogenous congregation is much more muted than it is, in like a racially diverse congregation or a predominantly African-American congregation where the issue has a greater urgency because it’s a matter of life and death when it isn’t for us (white people),” Coley said.

“It wasn’t something that I had planned or that we had planned, it came completely out of nowhere, the level of pushback from certain demographics within our congregation and there just wasn’t a dialogue to be had, there was just a complete unwillingness for people to consider that there might be a problem here,” Powell said, “You think you’re preaching to your choir and you find out that half of them are not your choir and it was eye opening to say the least.”

“Certainly what changed for me as a pastor with George Floyd’s death was the fact that this issue was now alive in a much more vivid way and frankly a much more divisive way within our communities,” Pettit said.

“It was real eye opening to see my story from another perspective,” Carver said.

“The frustrating thing for me if I’m completely honest is that pastors didn’t talk about it, I’m probably going to articulate it as the white evangelical community,” Powell said, “One’s that did speak took some really really big hits personally and professionally.”

Now, Pastors are finding new ways to lead these conversations.

“Several conversations with individuals on how can we improve the situation? So at Asbury Church we talk about a foundational belief that Jesus is the bridge who connects us to god and one another,” Carver said.

“Sunday morning during worship I’ll say during prayer time when another of the incidents has happened and there have been so many of them I will say ‘folks, regardless of your politics, regardless of your partisan stand you have to admit, we all have to say we’re not done (addressing this),’” Coley said.

“The biggest thing I think people don’t realize is almost the entirety of Jesus’ ministry and gospel was written directly to the power structures of his own culture and community,” Powell said, “All I wanted people to do was consider, just stop for a minute and consider, don’t tell black people how to live their black experience, experience it with them.”

