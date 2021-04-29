61 Drive In Theatre announces opening weekend

Iowa (KWQC) - The 61 Drive In Theatre will be opening for its 71st season on Friday, May 7. They announced Thursday they will be open on Fridays and Saturdays.

Opening weekend will feature Tom & Jerry and Godzilla.

“The 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive in’s still operating across the state of Iowa, and we are noted for our grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair while watching the movie,” officials said in a release. “As one of the state & country’s last remaining, and longest running outdoor drive in movie theatres, we are so excited to get our summer season started.”

Officials with the theatre say they pride themselves in providing “affordable quality entertainment” and a family-friendly environment with free train rides, a swing set, sandbox, basketball court and more.

“Our concession stand also offers a large variety of treats & goodies, but most importantly, good ole’ movie theatre popcorn,” officials said. “We also allow customers to bring their own food if they’d like and tailgate prior to the movie.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.